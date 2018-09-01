Pipkin shines as Montreal powers past Redblacks to avoid season sweep

The Montreal Alouettes may have finally found their quarterback as Antonio Pipkin led his team to a 21-11 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.

Pipkin was 18 for 27 for 242 yards in the air and rushed for a touchdown as Montreal avoided a season sweep by the Redblacks (6-4), who won the first two contests. The 23-year-old was also picked off twice.

The victory marked the Alouettes' (3-8) first two-game winning streak since Oct. 30, 2016 and first divisional road victory since Nov. 5, 2016.

Ottawa's Trevor Harris seemed to struggle to find a rhythm and finished the night 24 for 44 for 248 yards and an interception.

Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward went 3 for 3 to extend his consecutive field goal streak to 27.

Leading 10-7, Pipkin finally managed to take the the Alouettes into the end zone after an eight-play drive culminated with him punching in a one-yard touchdown. Montreal led 17-7 with just over one minute remaining in the third quarter and picked up a single on the ensuing kickoff to take an 11-point lead.