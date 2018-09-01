Pipkin shines as Montreal powers past Redblacks to avoid season sweep
Kicker Boris Bede accounts for 14 of Alouettes' 21 points
The Montreal Alouettes may have finally found their quarterback as Antonio Pipkin led his team to a 21-11 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday.
Pipkin was 18 for 27 for 242 yards in the air and rushed for a touchdown as Montreal avoided a season sweep by the Redblacks (6-4), who won the first two contests. The 23-year-old was also picked off twice.
The victory marked the Alouettes' (3-8) first two-game winning streak since Oct. 30, 2016 and first divisional road victory since Nov. 5, 2016.
Ottawa's Trevor Harris seemed to struggle to find a rhythm and finished the night 24 for 44 for 248 yards and an interception.
Ottawa kicker Lewis Ward went 3 for 3 to extend his consecutive field goal streak to 27.
Leading 10-7, Pipkin finally managed to take the the Alouettes into the end zone after an eight-play drive culminated with him punching in a one-yard touchdown. Montreal led 17-7 with just over one minute remaining in the third quarter and picked up a single on the ensuing kickoff to take an 11-point lead.
