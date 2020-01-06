CFL sells Montreal Alouettes to Toronto-based businessmen
The CFL announced today during a news conference in Montreal that businessmen Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern of Toronto-based Crawford Steel are the franchise's new owners.
The Montreal Alouettes' ownership saga is over.
The CFL announced today during a news conference in Montreal that businessmen Sid Spiegel and Gary Stern of Toronto-based Crawford Steel are the franchise's new owners. The announcement culminated months of speculation regarding the Alouettes' ownership situation.
The CFL has owned the Alouettes since May when American businessman Bob Wetenhall sold the club to the league.
Sid Spiegel is the founder and chairman of the board of Crawford Steel while Stern is the company's chief executive officer. Their previous investments in Quebec include steel plants in Longueuil and Rouyn-Noranda and real estate holdings.
Crawford Steel is a privately held company founded by Spiegel in 1944.
Montreal's on-field resurgence came after Khari Jones became interim head coach a week before the start of the regular season when Mike Sherman was abruptly dismissed. Then in July, GM Kavis Reed was dismissed by the club.
