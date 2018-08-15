Johnny Manziel now in concussion protocol as symptoms linger
Alouettes QB took a hard hit to the head in loss to Ottawa on Saturday
Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel was placed under the CFL concussion protocol on Wednesday.
He was rocked by a hit while trying to run the ball over the goal-line in a 24-17 loss in Ottawa last weekend in his second career CFL start.
"On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition," the Alouettes said in a statement. "He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done.
Click on the video player below to watch Saturday's game wrap:
"In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days."
The 2012 Heisman Trophy winner struggled in his CFL debut but looked better against the Redblacks. He did fumble after taking the hit but Montreal recovered for the touchdown.
The Alouettes are in Edmonton to face the Eskimos on Saturday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.