Tiger-Cats face boos as Alouettes spoil Hamilton's home opener with dominant win
Montreal QB Fajardo throws 2 TDS, rushes for another in 38-12 victory
Cody Fajardo rushed for a score and connected with receiver Austin Mack for two more touchdowns to help the Montreal Alouettes to a 38-12 victory against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Friday.
The 31-year-old Fajardo signed a two-year free-agent contract with Montreal in the off-season and now has the Alouettes (2-0) off to a perfect start.
Fajardo completed 19 of 25 for 292 yards and no turnovers. Mack caught five passes for 81 yards, while Kaion Julien-Grant was good for six catches and 94 yards.
Julien's 43-yard reception set up Mack's second touchdown — a five-yard catch — at 11:11 in the third quarter.
Marc Liegghio nailed a 44-yard field goal for his fourth of the game to pull the Ticats within 21-12 earlier in the third quarter.
Hamilton quarterback Matt Shiltz completed 25 of 48 for 345 yards and two interceptions. The second interception resulted in a 71-yard touchdown return from Montreal defensive back Wesley Sutton in heavy rainfall with 6:58 remaining.
A 15-yard field goal from Montreal's David Cote completed the scoring with 2:10 remaining.
Chandler Worthy ignited the Alouettes' attack with a 77-yard punt return, resulting in a 7-6 lead to end the first quarter.
Fajardo increased Montreal's advantage to 14-6 with a 48-yard strike to Austin Mack at the 7:26 mark of the second quarter. It was Farjardo's first touchdown pass of the season.
Fajardo made it 21-6 with a four-yard scamper, a touchdown set up by an interception from Montreal defensive back Ciante Evans.
The Ticats rallied for a 32-yard field goal from Liegghio in the first half's final minute.
Ticats place Mitchell on 6-game injured list
The Ticats moved injured quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (groin) to the six-game injured list on Friday.
He departed in the fourth quarter of a loss to the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field last Sunday after completing 16 of his 24 pass attempts for 161 yards and two interceptions.
Hamilton signed 24-year-old Florida Atlantic product N'Kosi Perry with Mitchell out long-term.
On July 1, the Alouettes host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-1) at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The Ticats have a bye week and return to action when the Ottawa Redblacks (0-2) visit on Saturday, July 8.