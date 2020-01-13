Alouettes hire University of Montreal coach Danny Maciocia as GM
Was an assistant with team from 1996-2001; Mario Cecchini named president
Danny Maciocia is returning to the Montreal Alouettes as general manager.
The Alouettes also announced the hiring of Montreal businessman Mario Cecchini as president, exactly one week after Stern and Toronto business partner Sid Spiegel were introduced as new owners of the franchise by the CFL.
The Montreal-born Maciocia held several assistant coaching roles with the Alouettes from 1996 to 2001 before joining the Edmonton Eskimos as offensive co-ordinator.
At the University of Montreal, Maciocia guided the Carabins to three Vanier Cups, winning the national title in 2014.
Maciocia will not get to hire his own coach, as the Als break away from CFL tradition.
The Als, then owned by the CFL, gave head coach Khari Jones a three-year contract extension after he led Montreal to the playoffs for the first time since 2014 last year.
The CFL took over the franchise from American businessman Bob Wetenhall last May.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.