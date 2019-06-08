Alouettes fire head coach Mike Sherman days before season opener
Offensive coordinator Khari Jones named interim replacement
The Montreal Alouettes have "parted ways" with head coach Mike Sherman, the team announced Saturday, less than a week before the start of the new CFL season.
Montreal says offensive co-ordinator Khari Jones will serve as interim head coach, combining both positions.
Sherman spent just one season as head coach of the Alouettes, guiding the team to a 5-13 record in 2018.
Montreal opens its regular season on Friday at Edmonton.
"We would like to thank Mike Sherman for his hard work and dedication with our team," Alouettes GM Kavis Reed said in a statement. "We would have preferred a different turn of events, but we believe that we are making this decision with the best interest of our organization and our team in mind.
"We had identified some key elements from last year where we wanted to see some changes, but unfortunately, these adjustments did not materialize. These decisions are never easy to take, but we believe that this is the right one to make. Our team is in good hands as Khari showed great things in 2018 and has a very solid experience in the CFL."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.