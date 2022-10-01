Defence powers Alouettes over Elks to keep East Division title hopes alive
Beverette's 4th-quarter pick-6 puts Montreal on top; Edmonton sets CFL record with 15th straight home loss
Tyrice Beverette's 100-yard interception return turned the tide as the Montreal Alouettes kept their hopes of making a run at top spot in the CFL's East Division with a thrilling 25-18 victory over the hapless-at-home Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
The Alouettes won their third game in a row and fifth of their last six and improved to 7-7, at least temporarily two points back of Toronto.
Edmonton set a CFL record for most consecutive home losses at 15, having failed to win at Commonwealth Stadium since Oct. 12, 2019.
The Alouettes responded quickly with a one-yard plunge into the end zone from backup QB Dominique Davis.
After the Elks got a punt single, Montreal extended its lead when Eugene Lewis reeled in an eight-yard pass with a nifty one-arm catch on a pass from quarterback Trevor Harris three minutes into the second quarter.
Edmonton replied with 32-yard and 38-yard Castillo field goals.
The Elks caught a break as Jake Ceresna forced a fumble recovered by Matthew Thomas on the Montreal 32 with a minute left in the second frame, leading to a one-yard quarterback keeper by Taylor Cornelius. They got another single off the ensuing long kickoff.
Montreal cut the Edmonton lead to 18-17 lead at the half with a last-second 52-yard field goal from David Cote.
After a scoreless third, Edmonton looked poised to add to its lead deep in Montreal territory when Adarius Pickett batted down a Cornelius passing attempt into the waiting arms of Beverette, who would take it 100 yards for the touchdown. Montreal would add a two-point convert to move back ahead 25-18.
The Elks marched all the way back down field on their next possession but failed on a third-down gamble and turned the ball over on the Montreal two-yard-line.
Edmonton failed to score a point in the second half despite three trips to the red zone.
The Elks are back in action next Saturday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers while the Alouettes next play host to Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 10.
