Lions keep faint playoff hopes alive with gritty win over Alouettes
QB Mike Reilly throws for 309 yards, 1 TD to keep B.C. in post-season hunt
The B.C. Lions kept their faint playoff hopes alive on Saturday, posting a gritty 25-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes.
Mike Reilly had 309 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Lions (4-10).
He connected with Bryan Burnham and John White for TDs, and Sergio Castillo added four field goals, including a 48-yard kick.
Matt Shiltz filled in at quarterback for the Als (7-6), throwing for 177 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The 26-year-old Butler University grad also rushed for 62 yards and brought in a TD of his own.
WATCH | Als fall to Lions:
Montreal's usual starter, Vernon Adams Jr., was suspended after a helmet swinging incident against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.
Anthony Pipkin and Eugene Lewis also found the endzone for the Alouettes.
