Lions keep faint playoff hopes alive with gritty win over Alouettes

The B.C. Lions kept their faint playoff hopes alive on Saturday, posting a gritty 25-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes.

Mike Reilly had 309 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Lions (4-10).

He connected with Bryan Burnham and John White for TDs, and Sergio Castillo added four field goals, including a 48-yard kick.

Matt Shiltz filled in at quarterback for the Als (7-6), throwing for 177 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The 26-year-old Butler University grad also rushed for 62 yards and brought in a TD of his own.

WATCH | Als fall to Lions:

Montreal's decision to go for it on 3rd down late in the 4th proved to be costly as they would fall to the Lions by a score of 25-23. 1:17

Montreal's usual starter, Vernon Adams Jr., was suspended after a helmet swinging incident against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers last week.

Anthony Pipkin and Eugene Lewis also found the endzone for the Alouettes.