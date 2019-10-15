Lions' Mike Reilly done for season after surgery on broken wrist

None of the CFL's nine opening-day starting quarterbacks will play every game this season.

The B.C. Lions say Mike Reilly underwent surgery for a broken left wrist on Sunday, meaning the only opening-day starting QB to play every game so far this year will be out for the rest of the season.

Reilly was hurt Saturday during the first quarter of loss in Edmonton against the Eskimos.

The Lions say the surgery included the insertion of a small plate held in place with six screws. Reilly is expected to make a full recovery in six to eight weeks.

Danny O'Brien replaced Reilly after the injury and will make his first start of the season on Friday against the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Lions add Canadian quarterback

The Lions, who were eliminated from playoff contention following the loss to Edmonton, signed Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge on Tuesday to add to their QB depth for the final two games of the season.

The Toronto native has appeared in 67 career games with the Montreal Alouettes and Saskatchewan Roughriders since 2015.

Bridge was cut by the Toronto Argonauts in training camp this year and then re-signed with the Als, appearing in four games.

Bridge is expected to back up O'Brien on Friday.