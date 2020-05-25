Marv Luster, all-time Argo and CFL Hall of Famer, dies at 82
Dual defensive back/receiver earned 6 all-star nods, won lone Grey Cup with Als
Marv Luster, who was a six-time CFL all-star with the Toronto Argonauts and won a Grey Cup with the Montreal Alouettes, has died. He was 82 years old.
The Argonauts confirmed Luster's passing Monday.
Luster spent 14 seasons in the CFL as a receiver/defensive back with Montreal (1961-64, 1973-74) and Toronto (1964-72). He was originally drafted in the ninth round of the 1960 NFL draft by the Los Angeles Rams and in the 1960 AFL draft by the Buffalo Bills out of UCLA.
The Argos are saddened to learn of the passing of All-Time Argo Marv Luster, who donned the Double Blue from 1964-1972. <br><br>He was named a <a href="https://twitter.com/CFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFL</a> All-Star six times for Toronto and is enshrined in the <a href="https://twitter.com/CFHOF?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CFHOF</a> <br><br>We send our deepest condolences to his family at this time. <a href="https://t.co/pHZsSANHbh">pic.twitter.com/pHZsSANHbh</a>—@TorontoArgos
The six-foot-one, 200-pound Luster, a native of Shreveport, La., was a six-time CFL all-star with Toronto (1966, '68-70, '71-72). He won his only Grey Cup in 1974 with Montreal.
Luster had 31 catches for 539 yards (17.4-yard average) with two TDs as a rookie with Montreal. He followed up with a career-high 36 receptions for 725 yards (20.1-yard average) and five TDs in 1962.
