Marcel Desjardins, Redblacks' 1st and only GM, dismissed after another playoff miss

The Ottawa Redblacks have fired general manager Marcel Desjardins after Hamilton knocked the 2-9 club out of playoff contention. Assistant GM Jeremy Snyder will act as interim GM for the remainder of this season.

The Canadian Press ·
The Redblacks on Monday fired general manager Marcel Desjardins after the 2-9 team was knocked out of the playoff race by the Tiger-Cats on Saturday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press/File)

The move comes after the Redblacks were eliminated from playoff contention on Saturday in a 32-3 loss at the hands of Hamilton to fall to 2-9 this CFL season.

Desjardins came aboard as GM when the Redblacks joined the CFL in 2014.

Under his guidance, the Redblacks advanced to three Grey Cup finals over their first five seasons, winning it all in 2016.

However, the Redblacks have struggled recently. After losing to Calgary in the 2018 Grey Cup final, they went a league-worst 3-15 over the 2019 season.

The 2020 CFL season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH l Tiger-Cats knock Redblacks out of playoff race:

Tiger-Cats knock Redblacks out of CFL playoff race with commanding victory

2 days ago
0:53
Jeremiah Masoli threw two second-half TD passes as Hamilton defeated Ottawa 32-3 on Saturday. 0:53
