MacLeod says Ontario hasn't provided verbal approval of CFL's return-to-play plan
Lisa MacLeod, Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, said Thursday her government hasn't yet provided verbal approval of the league's return-to-play protocols.
Statement made after report 6 provinces verbally approved league's return-to-play protocols
A second Canadian province says it has not provided verbal approval to the CFL's return-to-play protocols.
Last week, B.C. government officials offered a similar sentiment following a television report that all six provinces where CFL teams reside had verbally approved the league's return-to-play protocols.
The CFL didn't play football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and had originally planned to stage a full 18-game season starting in June 2021.
The league has since pushed back its season start to Aug. 5 and reduced its number of games to 14.
