Lions QB Travis Lulay calls end to 10-year career

Travis Lulay is calling it a career. The veteran quarterback announced his retirement Thursday. Lulay spent his entire 10-year CFL career with the B.C. Lions.

Was CFL's outstanding player in B.C.'s 2011 Grey Cup champion season

The Canadian Press ·
Travis Lulay won the Grey Cup with the B.C. Lions in 2011. (Nathan Denette/Canadian Press)

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011, the same season he was named the CFL's most outstanding player. He stands third in club history in passing yards (21,252).

He compiled a 48-33 record as a starter, completing 63.5 per cent of his passes with 127 TD strikes. He also ran for 2,148 yards and 23 touchdowns.

The former Montana State star registered either a .500 or winning record against every other team in the CFL despite suffering a host of injuries over his pro career.

