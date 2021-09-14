Alouettes head coach Khari Jones in isolation for 10 days with coronavirus
Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate from the CFL team for a minimum of 10 days.
No other positive tests detected among CFL team's players and staff
Montreal Alouettes head coach Khari Jones has tested positive for COVID-19 and will isolate from the CFL team for a minimum of 10 days.
The club said Jones, who was diagnosed Sunday, is asymptomatic and "feeling well" at home.
The Alouettes added Jones is fully vaccinated and has followed social distancing guidelines.
Montreal players and staff were tested Monday in the wake of Jones' diagnosis. No other positive tests were detected.
Assistant head coach and running back coach Andre Bolduc will be in charge of the Alouettes (3-3-0) on Saturday against the B.C. Lions (3-2-0).
The team said Jones will work virtually with Bolduc and the rest of coaching staff.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?