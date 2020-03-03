Veteran DB Jovon Johnson signs 1-day contract to retire a Blue Bomber

Veteran defensive back Jovon Johnson signed a one-day contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday to retire as a member of the Canadian Football League club.

Johnson, 36, spent six of his 12 CFL seasons with Winnipeg (2008-13). During that time, Johnson was twice a CFL all-star and in 2011 captured the league's outstanding defensive player award, becoming the first defensive back to do so.

The native of Erie, Pa., also spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks (2014 15), Montreal Alouettes (2016-17) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2017-18).

Currently he's the defensive co-ordinator and defensive backs coach at Defiance College in Ohio.

"Winnipeg will always be my second home," Johnson said in a statement. "My professional career grew up there.

"I have so many memories to share, so many tears shed, so many friends who are now family, fans who are still actively a part of my life. As I close this chapter of my career I will always be forever grateful to the city of Winnipeg, the fans, my coaches that I had the pleasure to play for, management, support staff, everyone apart of the organization, thank you!"