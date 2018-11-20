Redblacks' Jonathan Rose suspended from Grey Cup for shoving official
Apologetic DB says 'there was a lot going on' during sideline scuffle in CFL East final
A brain cramp that cost his team seven points on the scoreboard has led to Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose missing the most important game of the season.
With Ottawa leading 27-6, Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness against Tiger-Cats receiver Bralon Addison and booted from the game when he bumped into an official. The penalties moved the ball up the field 30 yards and led to a Hamilton touchdown.
Watch Redblacks' Jonathan Rose get ejected:
While reluctant to take action, the CFL understands failing to "send a strong signal" when a game official is abused would send the wrong message to players but also "young and aspiring athletes, coaches and even parents throughout sport."
In a news release, the league also stated, "Officials are an important part of athletic competition, responsible for its integrity. While their contributions too often go unsung, we cannot allow them to be disrespected or, worse, abused."
There is some talk about whether an arbitrator would be available to hear an appeal before Sunday's championship game. Should Rose not win a potential appeal, Canadian Justin Howell is expected to take his place in the lineup after replacing Rose during Sunday's contest.
Watch highlights of Ottawa's East final win over Hamilton:
"I lost my cool," the Alabama native added. "I should have just finished on the clean tackle. There was a lot of pushing and shoving, the referee and I got intertwined. They felt like I pushed him. I apologize for that."
