Redblacks' Jonathan Rose suspended from Grey Cup for shoving official

A brain cramp that cost his team seven points on the scoreboard has led to Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose missing the most important game of the season.

The CFL on Tuesday barred the 25-year-old from this Sunday's 106th Grey Cup against the Calgary Stampeders in Edmonton following his ejection for shoving an official late in the first half of Sunday's 46-27 victory over Hamilton in the East final.

With Ottawa leading 27-6, Rose was flagged for unnecessary roughness against Tiger-Cats receiver Bralon Addison and booted from the game when he bumped into an official. The penalties moved the ball up the field 30 yards and led to a Hamilton touchdown.

Watch Redblacks' Jonathan Rose get ejected:

Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Jonathan Rose was ejected in the second quarter of the CFL Eastern Final after shoving an official. 1:14

"Hopefully, I can play in the Grey Cup with my teammates," Rose, who had intercepted a Jeremiah Masoli pass less than a minute earlier and ran 59 yards to set up an Ottawa TD, pleaded to the league through reporters after the game. "I've been trying to stay away from [penalties] this year, hopefully [the CFL] can show me some grace and mercy and let me play in the Grey Cup."

While reluctant to take action, the CFL understands failing to "send a strong signal" when a game official is abused would send the wrong message to players but also "young and aspiring athletes, coaches and even parents throughout sport."

In a news release, the league also stated, "Officials are an important part of athletic competition, responsible for its integrity. While their contributions too often go unsung, we cannot allow them to be disrespected or, worse, abused."

There is some talk about whether an arbitrator would be available to hear an appeal before Sunday's championship game. Should Rose not win a potential appeal, Canadian Justin Howell is expected to take his place in the lineup after replacing Rose during Sunday's contest.

Watch highlights of Ottawa's East final win over Hamilton:

Trevor Harris threw a CFL playoff record six touchdowns, as the Ottawa Redblacks chopped down the Hamilton Ticats 46-27 to advance to the Grey Cup. 2:20

A CFL all-star in 2016 and this season, Rose said "there was a lot going on" during the sideline scuffle and he didn't push the game official intentionally.

"I lost my cool," the Alabama native added. "I should have just finished on the clean tackle. There was a lot of pushing and shoving, the referee and I got intertwined. They felt like I pushed him. I apologize for that."