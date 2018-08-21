Alouettes QB Johnny Manziel misses practice, unlikely to play vs. Argos
Quarterback Johnny Manziel was not at the Montreal Alouettes' practice on Tuesday after missing a week while on concussion protocol. A team spokesman would not confirm that he remains under concussion protocol.
Team would not confirm if rookie CFL pivot remains under concussion protocol
A team spokesman would not confirm that he remains under concussion protocol.
The team has only two practices this week so it appears unlikely that Manziel will play Friday night against the visiting Toronto Argonauts.
Antonio Pipkin made his first CFL start and looked promising in a 40-24 loss in Edmonton on Saturday. Pipken is expected to start again versus Toronto.
Manziel started the previous two games for Montreal (1-8), looking sharper in the second outing. The former Heisman Trophy winner finished the game in Ottawa despite take by a nasty hit to the head while trying to run in a touchdown.
