Manziel rejoins Alouettes teammates at practice after 2-game absence
Johnny Manziel was back at Montreal Alouettes practice on Monday but Antonio Pipkin took the first reps with the starters. Manziel missed two games while under concussion protocol and two practices last week.
QB shares reps almost equally with Antonio Pipkin ahead of Friday's game in Ottawa
However, the two quarterbacks shared reps almost equally. The quarterback who goes first usually starts the next game, but it appeared that coach Mike Sherman is keeping his options open.
The Alouettes play Friday night in Ottawa.
Manziel missed two games while under concussion protocol.
Pipkin led Montreal to a 25-22 win over Toronto on Friday night, ending a six-game losing streak and posting the club's first home victory since August, 2017.
The Alouettes acquired Manziel, the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner, in July in a blockbuster deal with Hamilton. He played his first two CFL games for Montreal before suffering a head injury against Ottawa.
