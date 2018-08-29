Manziel cleared for return, but unlikely to start for Als against Ottawa
Johnny Manziel is out of concussion protocol, but it looks certain that Antonio Pipkin will start a third straight game at quarterback for the Montreal Alouettes.
Pipkin helped Montreal (2-8) end a six game losing run with a win last week over Toronto.
Manziel, who was cleared to come off concussion protocol Tuesday, looks likely to be the back-up when the Alouettes visit the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night.
The 2012 Heisman trophy winner and former Cleveland Brown was acquired July 25 from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a multi-player trade.
He started two games for Montreal, both losses, and took a heavy hit to the head in his second outing. He sat out the last two games.
