Argonauts release James Wilder Jr. after running back asks out
The Toronto Argonauts have granted running back James Wilder Jr., his request for a release.
Wilder Jr. helped the Argos to 2017 Grey Cup title
The Toronto Argonauts have granted running back James Wilder Jr., his request for a release.
Wilder spent three seasons with the CFL club, rushing for 2,027 yards and nine touchdowns over 44 games. He added 1,487 yards and five touchdowns receiving.
He had a breakout season in 2017 when he was named the CFL's top rookie. He had 872 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and added 533 yards though the air in the regular season and added 362 total yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs, including a rushing TD in Toronto's Grey Cup victory over Calgary.
He had 464 yards and a touchdown rushing and 415 receiving yards and a career-high four touchdowns receiving this past season as the Argos struggled to a 4-14 record.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.