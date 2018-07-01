Roughriders honour the Humboldt Broncos in emotional tribute at Mosaic Stadium

REGINA — Season after season for decades, thousands of people across the flatlands of Saskatchewan have made the pilgrimage to the stadium once known as Taylor Field (now Mosaic Stadium) to watch their beloved Roughriders play football.

Fans are so fiercely passionate about their team, many who travel hundreds of kilometres to cheer on their local sporting heroes, hoping for a green and white win. The stadium and the team in many ways are the nerve-centre of collective pride and community — a patchwork of dirt and gravel roads and highways make up the provincial arteries all filtering to the heart of Rider Pride in Regina.

On Saturday night the province gathered in their football shrine yet again — game day in Saskatchewan as the Roughriders hosted the Montreal Alouettes. But on this night, it was about so much more than a Canadian Football League game.

Titled the "Humboldt Strong" game, the Roughriders paid tribute to the SJHL's Humboldt Broncos after April's horrific bus crash.

On April 6, the Broncos were on their way to Nipawin for a playoff game when their bus collided with a semi-trailer. Sixteen members of the team were killed and 13 others were injured.

The Roughriders wanted to do their part in helping the community, in whatever way possible, start to heal.

On the 13th Man statue out front of Mosaic Stadium on Saturday night, a Humboldt Broncos jersey was placed on the bronzed football player.

Upwards of 35,000 yellow and green ribbons, the Broncos team colours, were passed out to every fan entering Mosaic Stadium prior to the game. Once inside, Humboldt Strong signage was placed throughout the stadium. Fans carried signs sending their love and prayers to the players, families and many more.

There was a 15-minute ceremony prior to kickoff, honouring the 16 people who were killed in the crash. There was a video tribute. A capacity crowd of 33,350 stood in silence at times.

Kaleb Dahlgren, far right, and other members of the Humboldt Broncos watch a tribute to the team before the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Montreal Alouettes in Regina on Saturday. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

When the Alouettes and Roughriders took to the field, both teams were led by players carrying Humboldt Strong flags — the players waved the flags wildly and the crowd went wild.

Then in the middle of the field there were three massive flags unfurled — the Canadian flag, Roughriders flag and Saskatchewan flag. The three flags were being held by Humboldt Broncos families, billet families, friends and first responders. A delegation of nearly 1,000 people from Humboldt attended the game.

The crowd applauded for what seemed like an eternity — many with tears in their eyes.

Rainbow in the sky

As the anthem was just finishing a helicopter started to make its way over the stadium. It was a STARS air ambulance helicopter. STARS was one of the first on the scene that tragic April night. The helicopter flew over the stadium not once but twice, giving fans yet another chance to cheer loudly.

It was emotional and in that moment raindrops started falling while the sun cascaded down at the same time. And then in the backdrop of Mosaic Stadium an expansive rainbow stretched across the prairie sky.

For the coin toss to begin the game they didn't use a traditional coin — a Humboldt Broncos hockey puck was used. There were Humboldt ribbons painted on the field at the 29 yard lines (honouring the 29 who were in the bus that day).

As the Roughriders placed the football on the tee to kickoff the game, fans could be heard chanting "let's go Humboldt" over and over.