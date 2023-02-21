2022 Grey Cup MVP Henoc Muamba returning to Argonauts for 3rd season
Veteran Canadian linebacker posted 75 tackles and 3 sacks in 17 games last season
Henoc Muamba will help the Toronto Argonauts defend their Grey Cup title.
The veteran Canadian linebacker re-signed with the Canadian Football League club on Monday. Muamba, 33, became a free agent on Feb. 14.
The six-foot, 230-pound linebacker capped the 2022 season in impressive fashion, being named the top Canadian and MVP of Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He became just the second player to record the historic double, joining Argos running back Andrew Harris (2019 with Winnipeg).
Muamba, entering his 11th CFL season and third with Toronto, had 75 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in 17 regular-season games in 2022. He was named the league's top Canadian in 2017 while with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Muamba was the first player taken in the 2011 CFL draft by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and was a league all-star two years later.
He has appeared in 135 CFL regular-season games, registering 592 tackles, 78 special-teams tackles, 17 sacks, eight interceptions, 14 forced fumbles and one touchdown.
WATCH | Argos take down Blue Bombers for 18th Grey Cup title:
