Harry Langford, 'Ironman' for Stampeders in 1950s, dies at 92
All-star lineman played 135 consecutive games for Calgary
It was an ironman streak that impressed football fans, players and reporters in the 1950s.
Harry Langford, who played 135 consecutive games for the Calgary Stampeders over nine seasons (1950-58), was one of the franchise's earliest stars and toughest athletes. He died Monday morning at age 92.
Langford, a Winnipeg native, was a five-time CFL all-star lineman and was added to the Stampeders Wall of Fame in 1992. He was inducted into the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame in 2012. One of his thrills in the CFL was that he got to be teammates with his brother Jim.
Following his durable playing career, Langford remained in Calgary and, in 1965, was named coach of the Colts' junior football squad. He eventually moved to Nanaimo, B.C.
It is with great sadness the Calgary Stampeders learn of the death early Monday morning of Harry Langford.—@calstampeders
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?