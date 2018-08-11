Andrew Harris, Blue Bombers hold off Tiger-Cats' late charge
RB combines for 128 yards, 1 TD as Winnipeg ties Eskimos for 2nd in West
Andrew Harris combined for 128 yards and one touchdown as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers held off a late charge and defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 29-23 on Friday.
The victory tied the Bombers (5-3) with Edmonton (5-3) for second place in the CFL West Division in front of 26,454 fans at Investors Group Field.
Harris had 16 carries for 82 yards with a three-yard TD run and caught four passes for 46 yards.
Receiver Weston Dressler caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Matt Nichols and receiver Nic Demski hung on to a 34-yard TD throw.
Justin Medlock kicked field goals from 23 and 33 yards for Winnipeg, went wide on a 54-yard attempt and was good on three converts.
Alex Green ran in a pair of one-yard TDs for Hamilton (3-5) and Brandon Banks caught a 15-yard TD pass from Jeremiah Masoli. The two-point convert attempt after Banks's TD was incomplete.
