Tiger-Cats re-sign Gordon Whyte, 3 others
Jerek Richard, Joeph Bencze, and Malcolm Campbell also ink extensions
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats re-signed long-snapper Gordon Whyte, linebacker Jarek Richards, offensive lineman Joseph Bencze and defensive lineman Malcolm Campbell on Monday.
All four players are Canadians who were drafted by Hamilton.
Whyte, 24, appeared in all 14 regular-season and three playoff games last season. The six-foot-two, 240-pound Toronto native was selected in the eighth round, No. 67 overall, in the 2019 CFL draft out of St. Francis Xavier University.
Richards, a 26-year-old Montreal native, appeared in five regular-season games last year, registering one special-teams tackle. Hamilton selected Richards in the fourth round, No. 36 overall, in the 2021 CFL draft from Saint Mary's University.
We've re-signed four former draft picks:<br><br>🇨🇦 LS Gordon Whyte <br>🇨🇦 LB Jarek Richards <br>🇨🇦 OL Joesph Bencze <br>🇨🇦 DL Malcolm Campbell <br> <br>🗞 | <a href="https://t.co/GR5zXFTFgM">https://t.co/GR5zXFTFgM</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ticats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ticats</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFL</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/TicatsInsurance?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TicatsInsurance</a> <a href="https://t.co/oiKLhCjNjk">pic.twitter.com/oiKLhCjNjk</a>—@Ticats
The six-foot-four, 240-pound Campbell attended Hamilton's training camp in 2019 and '21. The Mississauga, Ont., native was taken in the eighth round, No. 65 overall of the '19 CFL draft by the Ticats from the University of Toronto.
