Tiger-Cats clinch playoff spot with win over Eskimos
Hamilton hits field goal as time expired to win game
Lirim Hajrullahu kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired, and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats became the first team in the CFL to clinch a playoff spot by holding off a big comeback attempt in a 30-27 victory over the Edmonton Eskimos on Friday.
The Ticats (10-3) have won five of their last six.
The Eskimos (6-7) have dropped four games in a row.
Hamilton got on the board first with six minutes left in the opening quarter when Brandon Banks reeled in a short Dane Evans pass and turned on the jets for a 42-yard touchdown. Anthony Coombs then caught a two-point conversion.
Just a minute later, on the heels of Frankie Williams intercepting Eskimos quarterback Logan Kilgore, Evans found a wide-open Marcus Tucker in the end zone for a 41-yard TD strike.
The Ticats potent air attack continued to be impressive when just three minutes after that Evans unleashed a long bomb to Bralon Addison for a 76-yard touchdown. Hamilton had 197 passing yards in the first quarter.
