Masoli, Tiger-Cats pounce all over Eskimos in resounding win

Luke Tasker and Mercer Timmis each recorded a pair of touchdowns as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats picked up their first win of the season, defeating the Edmonton Eskimos 38-21 on Friday.

QB Jeremiah Masoli completed 19-of-29 pass attempts for three touchdowns, an interception and 332 yards for the Tiger-Cats (1-1).

Former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel did not play for Hamilton and is still waiting to make his on-field CFL regular season debut.

Quarterback Mike Reilly was 20 for 30 with two TDs, an inteception and 286 yards for the Eskimos (1-1).

Hamilton had a strong start to the game with a touchdown on its opening drive, a 15-yard passing strike from Masoli to Tasker.

Edmonton came flying back to tie it up just two plays later, though, as Reilly found a wide-open Duke Williams for a massive 88-yard passing TD.

The Tiger-Cats came right back themselves with a one-yard TD run by Timmis with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.

Strong performance from Masoli

Edmonton got a punt single to start the second before Hamilton extended its lead with a 45-yard passing TD from Masoli to Tasker to go up 21-8.

The Ticats added a 44-yard Lirim Hajrullahu field goal, but the Eskimos responded with a five-yard TD toss to Derel Walker that was set up by a 55-yard pass to Kenny Stafford. The two-point convert attempt failed, leaving the score 24-14 at the half.

Hamilton kept up the pace in the third quarter, with an 18-yard TD pass from Masoli to Brandon Banks.

Edmonton closed the gap a little with 4:37 remaining in the fourth on a one-yard TD plunge by Reilly.

However, the Ticats came right back with a 44-yard TD run by Timmis to put the game away.

Both teams return to action next Friday, with the Ticats playing their home opener against Winnipeg, while the Eskimos host the B.C. Lions.