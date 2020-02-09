Tiger-Cats re-sign all-star defensive back/kick returner Frankie Williams

Defensive back/kick returner Frankie Williams re-signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday.

The Canadian Football League's most outstanding special-teams player in 2019, Williams started at defensive back in 16 of his 17 appearances for the Tiger-Cats last season.

Williams finished second in the league in pass knock downs with 14, adding 50 defensive tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery.

The American was named a CFL all-star after ranking among league leaders in numerous kick return categories, including first in punt return yardage (949) and average yards per kickoff return (24.9).

Williams has appeared in 31 career CFL games with 22 starts at defensive back over two seasons in Hamilton (2018-19), registering 67 defensive tackles, 10 special teams tackles, one interception and 15 pass knock downs.

He's also served as Hamilton's primary kick returner the last two seasons, accumulating 116 punt returns for 1,332 yards and two touchdowns, 61 kickoff returns for 1,478 yards and one touchdown, and one missed field goal return for 30 yards.