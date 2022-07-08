Elks-Blue Bombers set to be 1st CFL game to be broadcast in an Indigenous language
July 22 matchup will be broadcast live in Cree on radio stations in Edmonton, Calgary
For the first time in league history, a CFL game will be broadcast in an Indigenous language.
Edmonton Elks president and chief executive officer Victor Cui announced Friday the franchise's July 22 home game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be broadcast live in Cree.
It will air across Alberta on Windspeaker Media's radio stations CFWE (98.5 FM in Edmonton) and CJWE (88.1 FM in Calgary).
On-air duties for the broadcast will be handled by Wayne Jackson, Darcy Houle, and Edwin Thomas.
"Sports has the power to transcend all language barriers," Cui said in a statement. "As a community-owned team, bringing people together around the game of football is one of our main objectives.
"We're excited to be working with a tremendous partner like Windspeaker Media, who has gone above and beyond to make this historic broadcast a reality."
The Elks say it's part of the team's commitment to truth and reconciliation.
"This will be an exciting and historic broadcast as it will allow the Cree language to be broadcast on an entire network to football fans across Alberta," said Bert Crowfoot, the founder and CEO of the Aboriginal Multi-Media Society, which includes Edmonton radio stations CFWE North, CJWE South, and 89.3 The Raven.
