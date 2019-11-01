Roughriders QB Cody Fajardo scratched for Saturday's game against Eskimos
Rookie Isaac Harker expected to start regular-season finale
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo did not play Saturday in the team's regular-season finale against the visiting Edmonton Eskimos.
Fajardo, the Riders' nominee for Most Outstanding Player, injured his back at practice earlier in the week. He was listed as a game-time decision.
Rookie Isaac Harker was expected to start at quarterback, though backup Bryan Bennett could see action as well.
Fajardo has thrown for 4,302 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, his first as a starter in the CFL. He also has rushed for 611 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Saskatchewan would finish in first place in the West Division for the first time since 2009 with a win against the Eskimos.
Comments
