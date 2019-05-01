Lions release defensive star Solomon Elimimian, waive 9 others

Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian was released by the B.C. Lions on Tuesday night and waived nine others.

Elimimian is the Lions' all-time leader in defensive tackles with 745. The 32-year-old was the CFL's most outstanding player in 2014, was named to four all-star teams, and earned two most outstanding defensive player selections (2014, 2016).

"In an effort to build the kind of team our fans expect this season we were very aggressive in free agency," said Lions general manager Ed Hervey. "Acquiring incredibly talented players such as Mike Reilly, Duron Carter and Sukh Chungh have changed the face of our team.

"Operating under a salary cap however, means difficult personnel decisions are required moving forward. We are tremendously grateful for Solomon's contributions to our organization and I greatly appreciate his patience and professionalism during this time."

Elimimian originally signed with B.C. as a free agent in 2010, winning the CFL's rookie of the year honours. He played 118 games over nine seasons in Vancouver along with seven playoff games and the 2011 Grey Cup.

The Lions also released nine other players: defensive linemen David Menard, Mike Ramsay and Charles Walker, wide receivers Danny Vandervoort, Larry Cobb, Travion Tucker, defensive back DeVron Davis, long snapper Mike Benson and offensive lineman Charles Vaillancourt.