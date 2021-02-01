Edmonton Football Team hires Jaime Elizondo as new head coach
Replaces Scott Milanovich who resigned last week to go after coaching gig in the NFL
Jaime Elizondo has been hired as the head coach of the Edmonton Football Team.
Edmonton made the announcement Monday morning.
Elizondo will also serve as Edmonton's offensive co-ordinator and quarterback coach.
He replaces Scott Milanovich, who resigned from the post last week and is expected to be named the quarterback coach of the NFL's Indianapolis colts.
Elizondo served as the Ottawa Redblacks offensive co-ordinator from 2016-2018, helping the franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2016.
Elizondo reunites with Edmonton starter Trevor Harris. The two spent three seasons together in Ottawa.
