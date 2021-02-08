Skip to Main Content
CFL

Elk, Eagles, Elements on short list of Edmonton Football Team names

The Edmonton Football Team says it has a short list of seven candidates for its new name after dropping Eskimos last year as pressure mounts on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

Fans of CFL club asked through online survey to rate 7 candidates from 1st to worst

The Canadian Press ·
The Edmonton Football Team is taking fan votes on seven possible names, including Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, after dropping its name last year. The team's logo continues to feature two Es. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Elk, Evergreens, Evergolds, Eclipse, Elkhounds, Eagles and Elements are listed as possibilities on an online survey released Monday.

The CFL team dropped the name Eskimos last year. It followed a similar decision by the NFL's Washington team as pressure mounts on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

Cleveland's Major League Baseball team has since announced it also is changing its name.

Edmonton's survey, the second and final phase of the selection process, asks fans to rate the seven candidates from first to worst. The says the group selecting the name will take the results into account after the survey concludes Sunday.

The team says it had 14,833 submissions with 2,047 unique name entries in the first phase of the selection process.

The team has been known as the Edmonton Football Team or EE Football Team since dumping the old name. The team's logo continues to feature two Es.

Comments

