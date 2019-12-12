Scott Milanovich returns to CFL as new head coach of Edmonton Eskimos

Scott Milanovich has been named head coach of the Edmonton Eskimos.

The 46-year-old Milanovich was head coach of the Toronto Argonauts from 2012 to 2016.

He led the Argonauts to a Grey Cup title and was named CFL coach of the year in his first year with the team.

Milanovich was previously with the Montreal Alouettes organization from 2007-11, starting as quarterbacks coach before adding offensive co-ordinator and assistant head coach to his duties.

He helped Montreal win Grey Cup titles in 2009 and 2010.

"Scott has a wealth of football knowledge and is a great leader who is a proven winner. He is renowned for his ability to develop and get the best out of quarterbacks. After an exhaustive search, we know Scott is the right man to lead our franchise. We'd like to welcome Scott and his family to the Eskimo family," Eskimos general manager Brock Sunderland said in a statement.

Milanovich was most recently the quarterbacks coach with the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars. The Eskimos said Milanovich will complete his commitments with the club this season.

A media conference to introduce Milanovich was scheduled for Saturday.

He replaces Jason Maas, who was fired after the Eskimos finished fourth in the West Division last season with an 8-10 record. Edmonton crossed over to the East Division for the playoffs, where the Eskimos upset Montreal in the division semifinal before losing to Hamilton in the division final.

Maas, who was a quarterbacks coach in Toronto under Milanovich from 2012-14, is now Saskatchewan's offensive co-ordinator.