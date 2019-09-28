Eskimos topple Redblacks to snap 4-game skid

The Edmonton Eskimos snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

The Eskimos (7-7) improved their chances of earning the crossover playoff spot, with Ottawa's chances of securing a post-season growing more slim.

The Redblacks (3-11) dropped their seventh straight and are tied with the B.C. Lions for the longest losing streak of the season.

Edmonton's Logan Kilgore was 19 for 28 for 223 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown.

Dominique Davis and Jonathan Jennings shared QB duties for the Redblacks.

Davis got the bulk of the workload, playing most of the second half before being injured. He finished 15 for 23 for 215 yards and one rushing TD, while Jennings was 7 for 8 for 58 yards.