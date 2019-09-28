Eskimos topple Redblacks to snap 4-game skid
The Edmonton Eskimos snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Edmonton improve chances of earning crossover, while Ottawa's playoff hopes fade
The Edmonton Eskimos snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-16 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
The Eskimos (7-7) improved their chances of earning the crossover playoff spot, with Ottawa's chances of securing a post-season growing more slim.
The Redblacks (3-11) dropped their seventh straight and are tied with the B.C. Lions for the longest losing streak of the season.
Edmonton's Logan Kilgore was 19 for 28 for 223 yards with one passing and one rushing touchdown.
Dominique Davis and Jonathan Jennings shared QB duties for the Redblacks.
Davis got the bulk of the workload, playing most of the second half before being injured. He finished 15 for 23 for 215 yards and one rushing TD, while Jennings was 7 for 8 for 58 yards.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.