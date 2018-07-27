Mike Reilly throws 4 TD passes as Eskimos top Als

Mike Reilly threw four touchdown passes and ran one in himself as the Edmonton Eskimos defeated the Montreal Alouettes 44-23 in a game in which Johnny Manziel dressed as a backup quarterback, but did not get on the field for his much-anticipated CFL debut.

Duke Williams, with two, C.J. Gable and Derel Walker caught TD passes for Edmonton (4-2). Reilly passed for more than 400 yards and Williams had more than 100 receiving yards for a fifth straight game. Sean Whyte added three field goals.

Starting quarterback Vernon Adams and Ryder Stone each ran in a touchdown, while Boris Bede had two placements for Montreal (1-5).

The crowd of 16,654 chanted for Manziel, acquired on Sunday from Hamilton, but the 2012 Heisman Trophy winner watched from the sidelines, as he did for five games with the Tiger-Cats. He is expected to debut when Montreal faces Hamilton next week.

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on from the sideline during the second half. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

Adams led a touchdown drive on Montreal's first possession, finishing an eight-play drive by himself with a one-yard plunge at 6:35.

The Eskimos answered with Whyte's 44-yard field goal at 9:03, which Bede answered with a 37-yarder to open the second quarter after Edmonton punter Hugh O'Neill mishandled a snap and needed a rush kick.