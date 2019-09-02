Stampeders top Eskimos in Labour Day game
The Calgary Stampeders downed the visiting Edmonton Eskimos 25-9 in Monday's annual Labour Day game.
Bo Levi Mitchell throws for 263 yards, TD in return from injury
Reggie Begelton led the Stampeders with a touchdown and a two-point convert catch. Backup quarterback Nick Arbuckle scored a short-yardage rushing touchdown.
In his first game since injuring his throwing arm two months ago, Calgary quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell completed 19-of-28 pass attempts for 263 yards and a touchdown.
Edmonton counterpart Trevor Harris went 27 for 35 in passing for 216 yards, but the Eskimos did not score a touchdown in the game.
Sean Whyte kicked three field goals, including a pair from 44 yards in the loss.
Calgary takes the season series against its provincial rival with two straight wins. The two teams meet again Saturday in Edmonton.
