Elks sign veteran QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson after stint in USFL
35-year-old helped Toronto earn upset Grey Cup win over host Winnipeg in 2022
The Edmonton Elks signed veteran American quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson on Sunday.
The move wasn't a surprise as word surfaced Friday that Bethel-Thompson had agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Edmonton. Financial terms weren't disclosed Sunday but Bethel-Thompson can reportedly earn as much as $500,000 if he hits all of his bonuses.
"McLeod brings great leadership to our football team and a proven track record of success," Chris Jones, Edmonton's head coach and GM, said in a statement. "I've coached against him and seen firsthand what he can do.
"He's won everywhere he's been and has shown over and over again how well he can command the football. He knows the CFL well and has always been well respected by his teammates. We're a better football team with McLeod on our roster."
In 2022, Bethel-Thompson helped the Toronto Argonauts earn an upset 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Regina. Bethel-Thompson was 15-of-28 passing for 203 yards before suffering a dislocated right thumb late in the fourth quarter.
Backup Chad Kelly — the nephew of former Bills' star quarterback Jim Kelly — came off the bench to complete four-of-six passes for 43 yards. But it was Kelly's crucial 20-yard run on second-and-15 that set up A.J. Ouellette's game-winning five-yard touchdown run.
The Grey Cup win was Toronto's first since 2017. That year was Bethel-Thompson's first with the Argos and he served as the backup to veteran starter Ricky Ray in the CFL championship game.
Bethel-Thompson began his CFL career with Winnipeg in 2016, spending time on the practice roster before being released and joining the Argos. He appeared in 74 career regular-season games (starting 46), completing 1,125-of-1,683 passes (66.8 per cent) for 13,261 yards with 70 touchdowns, and 49 interceptions.
Bethel-Thompson also ran 93 times for 513 yards (5.5-yard average) and two TDs.