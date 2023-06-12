Content
Roughriders edge Elks in season opener, extending Edmonton's historic home losing skid

Brett Lauther kicked three field goals as the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders opened the CFL regular season with an unlikely 17-13 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Sunday.

Shane Jones · The Canadian Press ·
A male football quarterback is taken down to the ground by a defender while holding the ball in his right hand.
Roughriders' Micah Johnson sacks Elks quarterback Taylor Cornelius during the first half of Saskatchewan's 17-13 win over the Elks on Sunday at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press)

The Roughriders' defence came up huge late in the fourth quarter with a goal-line stand that stopped Edmonton on three attempts from the one-yard line.

The a string of futility stretching back to Oct. 12, 2019.

The Riders got off to a great start to the contest as quarterback Trevor Harris pitched it to receiver Derel Walker for a four-yard touchdown six minutes into the opening quarter.

The Elks responded with a 17-yard field goal from Dean Faithfull.

Edmonton took the lead on a huge play to start the second quarter as QB Taylor Cornelius sent it downfield to all-star receiver Eugene Lewis, who won a jump ball battle before having a jog the rest of the way to record a 102-yard touchdown.

Saskatchewan tied the game on a 13-yard field goal by Lauther.

The Roughriders had a great opportunity to start the third quarter after a 62-yard kick return by Mario Alford, but settled for a single point on a missed 33-yard field goal by Lauther.

Edmonton went up 13-11 on its next possession thanks to a 43-yard Faithfull field goal.

Another long drive by the Riders ended up fizzling out with just over three minutes to play in the third quarter as they were forced to settle for an 11-yard Lauther field goal.

Lauther nailed a 46-yarder early in the fourth after Saskatchewan's Rolan Milligan Jr. picked off Cornelius on the Edmonton 42-yard line.

Edmonton had a chance to surge back in front after Nyles Morgan picked off Harris on the Saskatchewan 21, however the Elks offence was stuffed three times from the one-yard line on QB keeper attempts by Kai Locksley with four minutes to play, turning the ball over on downs.

Saskatchewan marched the ball back the other way and was able to run out the clock.

