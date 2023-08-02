Content
Elks to sport Indigenous-designed logo in Indigenous Celebration game against Blue Bombers

The Edmonton Elks will sport an Indigenous logo on their helmets in an upcoming CFL game. Conrad Plews, a Metis artist of Cree background, designed the logo that will adorn Edmonton's helmets Aug. 10 when the Elks are at home to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Indigenous Celebration Night at Commonwealth Stadium.

Logo will adorn Edmonton's helmets on Aug. 10 at Commonwealth Stadium

The Canadian Press ·
A football helmet sits on a field in an empty stadium during a summer day.
Conrad Plews, a Metis artist of Cree background, said his Indigenous logo, pictured in a handout photo, was inspired by teenager Izaiah Masuskapoe, who submitted an Indigenous-themed Elks logo to the CFL club last year. (Edmonton Elks/The Canadian Press)

The game will also feature the Canadian anthem sung in Cree and a halftime performance by Dancing Cree.

Plews said his design was inspired by teenager Izaiah Masuskapoe, who submitted an Indigenous-themed Elks logo to the CFL club last year.

"The design is largely based on the existing Elks logo, as well as the design created by Izaiah," said Plews, who owns a tattoo studio in Edmonton.

"I wanted to integrate both designs while infusing a feeling of dynamic energy and strength."

Net proceeds from the sale of select merchandise that night will go to the Indigenous Sport Council Alberta, the Elks said Wednesday in a statement.

