Edmonton Elks cancel walkthrough, media availability due to COVID-19 protocols
Cancellation comes days after CFL announced league's vaccine policy for 2021 season
Officials with the Edmonton Elks say the team has cancelled its scheduled walkthrough and media availability due to COVID-19 protocols.
The team did not elaborate, but say in a brief statement that further updates will be provided as they become available.
The cancellation comes days after the league announced its COVID-19 policy.
Under the CFL policy, if a contest is cancelled because of COVID-19 issues and can't be rescheduled, the club suffering from the COVID-19 issues will forfeit a 1-0 loss. Should both squads have issues, they'll forfeit the game and be assigned losses.
In either scenario, if a team can prove at least 85 per cent of its players under contract have been vaccinated, at least once, the players will receive their salary for the cancelled game. If that figure falls below 85 per cent, players won't be paid.
The policy has been criticized by the CFL Players' Association, which called the policy's contents "unreasonable."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?