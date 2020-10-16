Ed Hervey steps down as Lions GM, cites personal reasons
The B.C. Lions are in the market for a new general manager. The CFL club announced Friday that GM Ed Hervey has advised the franchise that he's stepping down for personal reasons.
Hervey joined B.C. in 2017 after leading Edmonton to a Grey Cup in 2015
The B.C. Lions are in the market for a new general manager.
The CFL club announced Friday that GM Ed Hervey has advised the franchise that he's stepping down for personal reasons. Hervey joined the Lions in December 2017.
In a statement, president Rick LeLacheur thanked Hervey for his contributions and wished him well.
"While the CFL is not playing this year our roster is currently set," LeLacheur said. "Head coach Rick Campbell and director of football operations Neil McEvoy will work together with the Lions coaching staff to ensure continuity in football operations."
Hervey, 47, served as GM of the Edmonton Football Team from 2013-16, winning a Grey Cup in 2015.
The CFL did not play a season this year because of the COVID-19 crisis.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.