Saskatchewan Roughriders release WR Duron Carter

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released wide receiver Duron Carter on Saturday. The son of NFL hall-of-famer Cris Carter had eight receptions through seven games for 111 yards and one touchdown.

The Canadian Press ·
Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Duron Carter was released on Saturday night. (Mark Taylor/The Canadian Press)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released two-time all-star wide receiver Duron Carter, the team announced Saturday.

Carter, 27, has 111 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season.

The native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his reaction following his release.

The Ohio State product was the Roughriders' top receiver in 2017 with a 1,043 yards and eight TDs, but he was shifted to cornerback in the second week of this season after Nick Marshall suffered a finger injury.

He was moved back to offence last game, making three catches for 59 yards and one TD.

