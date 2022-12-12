Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson adds GM duties as Hufnagel steps down
Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson is taking over as general manager of the CFL team, while John Hufnagel will continue as team president.
Dickenson has been coaching with Calgary since 2009
The Stampeders announced the changes to their football operations staff in a release.
Dickenson will retain the head coach duties he inherited in 2016, when Hufnagel stepped away from the sidelines to focus on general manager's duties as well as his new role as team president.
Dickenson has been coaching with the Stamps since 2009 after completing his Hall-of-Fame career as a star quarterback.
Hufnagel had been GM in Calgary since 2008. Calgary posted a winning record in each of his 14 seasons in that role, qualified for the playoffs 14 times, finished first in the West Division seven times and won Grey Cups in 2008, 2014 and 2018.
He will stay involved in football operations as a consultant.
