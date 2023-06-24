Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
CFL

Former CFL, NFL running back Dahrran Diedrick dead at 44

Former CFL and NFL running back Dahrran Diedrick has died, the Montreal Alouettes announced Saturday.

10-year CFL veteran won 2 of his 3 Grey Cups with the Montreal Alouettes

The Canadian Press ·
A men's football player poses alongside a large trophy.
Former Montreal Alouettes running back Dahrran Diedrick, left, is pictured with the Grey Cup in 2009. The three-time CFL champion died on Saturday at the age of 44. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press/File)

Former CFL and NFL running back Dahrran Diedrick has died, the Montreal Alouettes announced Saturday.

He was 44. The cause of his death is unknown.

"I won two championships with Dahrran, and he was a very important piece of our team," said former Alouettes quarterback and current offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Anthony Calvillo, who played with Diedrick for eight seasons. "He was always in a good mood and got along with everyone in our dressing room. He leaves us far too young, and I send my best thoughts to his loved ones."

Born in Jamaica and raised in Toronto, Diedrick was a third-round pick (24th overall) in the 2002 CFL draft by Edmonton. After going undrafted in the 2003 NFL draft, he spent the next two seasons with San Diego, Green Bay and Washington.

He won the first of his three Grey Cups with Edmonton in his rookie season in 2005.

Diedrick then went to Montreal, where he stayed from 2006-2013 and won two more titles (2009, 2010). Following a short stint with Hamilton in 2013 as well, he returned to the Alouettes for his final season in 2014.

He rushed for 872 yards and six touchdowns on 179 carries in 130 career CFL games.

"Dahrran was a very good friend of mine in the locker room, and we kept in touch after our careers," said Eric Deslauriers, senior director of football operations with the Alouettes and Diedrick's teammate of eight years in Montreal.

"I remember a very physical player when he had the ball, no one could take it away from him. My thoughts are with his loved ones and his family, my heart is very heavy right now."

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now