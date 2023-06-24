Former CFL, NFL running back Dahrran Diedrick dead at 44
10-year CFL veteran won 2 of his 3 Grey Cups with the Montreal Alouettes
Former CFL and NFL running back Dahrran Diedrick has died, the Montreal Alouettes announced Saturday.
He was 44. The cause of his death is unknown.
"I won two championships with Dahrran, and he was a very important piece of our team," said former Alouettes quarterback and current offensive coordinator and quarterback coach Anthony Calvillo, who played with Diedrick for eight seasons. "He was always in a good mood and got along with everyone in our dressing room. He leaves us far too young, and I send my best thoughts to his loved ones."
We’re saddened to learn of the passing of former Alouettes running back Dahrran Diedrick. <br><br>Our deepest condolences go out to Dahrran’s family, friends and former teammates: <a href="https://t.co/OQ2b3ruACb">https://t.co/OQ2b3ruACb</a> <a href="https://t.co/PgMripgH9G">pic.twitter.com/PgMripgH9G</a>—@MTLAlouettes
Born in Jamaica and raised in Toronto, Diedrick was a third-round pick (24th overall) in the 2002 CFL draft by Edmonton. After going undrafted in the 2003 NFL draft, he spent the next two seasons with San Diego, Green Bay and Washington.
He won the first of his three Grey Cups with Edmonton in his rookie season in 2005.
Diedrick then went to Montreal, where he stayed from 2006-2013 and won two more titles (2009, 2010). Following a short stint with Hamilton in 2013 as well, he returned to the Alouettes for his final season in 2014.
"Dahrran was a very good friend of mine in the locker room, and we kept in touch after our careers," said Eric Deslauriers, senior director of football operations with the Alouettes and Diedrick's teammate of eight years in Montreal.
"I remember a very physical player when he had the ball, no one could take it away from him. My thoughts are with his loved ones and his family, my heart is very heavy right now."
With files from CBC Sports