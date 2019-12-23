Tiger-Cats re-sign offensive co-ordinator Condell, defensive coach Washington

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are extending the contracts of offensive co-ordinator Tommy Condell and defensive co-ordinator/defensive backs coach Mark Washington.

Hamilton will have all three co-ordinators back in 2020 after the CFL's East Division champs gave special teams co-ordinator Jeff Reinebold an extension earlier this month.

Condell, 47, guided an offence that scored the most points in the league despite losing starting quarterback Jeremiah Masoli to a season-ending injury in Week 7. The Ticats remained in control of the East after that injury, riding strong play from quarterback Dane Evans and receiver Brandon Banks, the league's most outstanding player in 2019, to a Grey Cup appearance.

Washington, 46, led a Tiger-Cats defence that allowed a league-low and franchise record 344 points and just 33 touchdowns last season.

"As I have stated before, continuity with great people is vitally important," Tiger-Cats head coach Orlondo Steinauer said in a statement. "In addition, Tommy, Jeff, and Mark are extremely skilled and hard-working leaders that embody our organizational culture. Their contributions were significant to our achievements in 2019 and will be equally important in 2020."

Alouettes retain 3 coaches

Montreal Alouettes running backs coach Andre Bolduc, offensive line assistant coach Luc Brodeur-Jourdain and special teams co-ordinator Mickey Donovan will return to the team in 2020.

Bolduc also will add the title of assistant head coach.

Brodeur-Jourdain is a former Als offensive lineman, while Bolduc and Donovan are former head coaches in the Quebec university ranks.

"It was important to bring back those three coaches with us," Alouettes head coach/offensive co-ordinator Khari Jones said in a statement.

"Andre knows this team inside out and his influence on the guys is very positive. He fully deserves to be promoted assistant head coach. I love the passion and knowledge Luc brings to our team as he made a smooth transition from player to assistant coach. As for Mickey, we got some solid play from our special teams and he made them progress all season long."