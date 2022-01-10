Chuck Ealey, 1st Black QB to win Grey Cup, tapped for College Football Hall of Fame
Former CFLer among 18 players, 3 coaches named in 2022 class for Dec. 6 induction
Quarterback Chuck Ealey, who guided Toledo to three unbeaten seasons before playing seven seasons in the CFL, where he became the first Black passer to win the Grey Cup, was named for induction into the U.S. College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.
Ealey was among 18 players and three coaches named in the 2022 class for induction Dec. 6 at a yet-to-be determined location.
Ealey was 35-0 as a starter at Toledo from 1969-71. He led the Rockets to three consecutive Tangerine Bowl victories, earning MVP honours in each contest.
Ealey finished his career as Toledo's all-time leader with 5,275 passing yards and 45 touchdown passes. He's one of just four players to have his number retired by the Rockets.
WATCH | The story of Chuck Ealey, the 1st Black QB to win a Grey Cup:
Ealey, a native of Portsmouth, Ohio, was bypassed in the 1972 NFL draft after making it clear he only wanted to play his position at a time when Black quarterbacks weren't seriously considered in the league. He joined the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats and led the club to a Grey Cup title as a rookie.
He finished his CFL career with 13,326 passing yards and 82 touchdowns.
Other former players named for induction include former NFL stars LaVar Arrington (linebacker, Penn State, 1997-99), Champ Bailey (defensive back, Georgia 1996-98), Michael Crabtree (receiver, Texas Tech 2007-08) and Andrew Luck (quarterback, Stanford 2009-11).
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?