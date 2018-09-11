Chad Owens resurfaces in Hamilton on Ticats' practice roster
Veteran receiver Chad Owens is back in Hamilton, added to the CFL team's practice roster on Tuesday. The 36-year-old Owens played for the Tiger-Cats in 2016 and was cut by Saskatchewan at training camp this year.
CFL's 2012 most outstanding player was training camp cut of Roughriders
Chad Owens is back with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
The CFL team added the league's most outstanding player from 2012 to its practice roster on Tuesday.
The 36-year-old Owens played for the Ticats in 2016 before joining the Saskatchewan Roughriders last year. He was cut by Saskatchewan in training camp.
Owens' best year, including his MOP campaign, came with the Toronto Argonauts from 2010-15. The Hawaii native broke into the CFL with the Montreal Alouettes in 2009.
Owens has 16,698 all-purpose yards and 37 touchdowns in his career.
Owens is the second veteran receiver to be added to the Ticats' practice roster in the past two days. On Monday, Hamilton signed ex-Calgary Stampeder Marquay McDaniel.
