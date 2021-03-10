Skip to Main Content
CFL·New

CFL, U.S.-based XFL in discussions about potential partnership

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie revealed the CFL has entered into serious discussions with the American-based XFL about the possibility of forming a partnership.

Anything agreed upon would kick in either in 2022 or beyond

The Canadian Press ·
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Adam Bighill, centre, and Mike Smith, right, tackles Saskatchewan Roughriders' Cory Watson during CFL West Final football action in Regina on Nov. 17. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie is taking a serious look at whether the CFL smells what The Rock is cooking.

Ambrosie revealed today the CFL has entered into serious discussions with the American-based XFL about the possibility of forming a partnership.

Former pro wrestler Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is a co-owner of the XFL.

The two sides are looking to "identify opportunities for the leagues to collaborate, innovate, and grow the game of football."

Ambrosie emphatically stated nothing has been decided and all potential options will be explored. Anything agreed upon would kick in either in 2022 or beyond.

After being forced to cancel the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CFL is expecting to return to the field this year.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now