Blue Bombers rout Roughriders for 4th consecutive win

A 45-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Anthony Gaitor and Darvin Adams' 72-yard TD reception sparked the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to a 31-0 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday.

Winnipeg extended its winning streak to four games and improved to 9-7 in the tight CFL West Division standings.

It was the Blue Bombers' first shutout victory since a 29-0 win over Hamilton in 2006. The Riders' last shutout loss was a 24-0 decision to Edmonton in 2014.

Winnipeg safety Taylor Loffler intercepted Riders quarterback Zach Collaros twice and the home team scored all 31 points by halftime in front of 26,070 fans at Investors Group Field.

The Bombers also avoided a season-series sweep by the Riders (10-6), who had already secured a playoff spot. Saskatchewan, which had its three-game win streak halted, finished the game with four turnovers while Winnipeg had one.

Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols completed 10 of 18 pass attempts for 155 yards with one TD pass and no interceptions.